City of Lakewood offering grocery relief to residents impacted by recent power outages

Following recent power outages, some of which lasted more than 24 hours, the City of Lakewood is offering a grocery relief program to those affected.

Residents who lost food due to a power outage lasting 24 hours or more between June 23 and June 28 may be eligible for a one-time grocery gift card, the city said.

The program will operate on a first-come, first-served basis for impacted Lakewood residents with a household income at or below 185% of the Federal Poverty Level who did not receive SNAP replacement benefits due to the outages.

Power outages have plagued Lakewood for several months. We first reported on it in January when residents had to worry about the cold.

After a few months, the outages returned in early June, sparking new concerns about the rising temperatures. Thousands were impacted across Northeast Ohio as they battled 90-degree weather on June 23.

Just days later, another outage occurred, lasting more than 24 hours for some and causing businesses to close early on June 27 and 28.