City of Lorain lands $660,000 grant to install electric vehicle charging stations

Posted at 11:37 AM, Feb 14, 2024
Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley announced Wednesday that the city has received a $660,000 grant to install electric vehicle charging stations at City Hall and the Lorain Street Department.

Each location will have two Level 2 charging ports as well as two fast charging ports.

The grant is part of a larger, $15 million Charging and Fueling Infrastructure grant the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency received from the Federal Highway Administration.

According to NOACA, it's estimated that between last year and 2030, EV ownership will increase in Northeast Ohio by sevenfold, the city said.

"The City of Lorain is excited for this opportunity to bring EV technology to Lorain," Bradley said. "Thank you, Executive Director and CEO Grace Gallucci and NOACA, for this exciting collaboration.

