City of Sandusky plans 100-mile trail to bridge gap between multiple cities

SANDUSKY — The city of Sandusky is working to bridge the gap between multiple cities for pedestrians and cyclists by building a 100-mile trail that will connect the coastline of Sandusky Bay.

City of Sandusky

“One of the great things about the pathway,[is that] it can be used by both residents and visitors. We want to continue to improve the quality of life and encourage the residents that live here currently to stay,” said Greater Sandusky Partnership Director of Planning and Policy Jeff Kerr.

The Sandusky pathway currently runs 6 miles in downtown Sandusky.

“It's really started to generate a lot of people. We've had a lot of businesses that are saying, when is it coming in front of my place?,” said Kerr.

But their goal is to connect the communities around Sandusky Bay, from Vermilion, Fremont, Huron and Port Clinton.

“We've got great other small towns with great restaurants and other experiences. So, all that plays into creating these connections amongst all these assets.” Kerr said.

Kippie Loughlin spends most of his free time biking in Sandusky with his group Sandusky Bay Cycles.

“We could see over 100 people a week join us, and we bike several miles throughout town,” said Loughlin.

He said many of them were in the meetings advocating for the Sandusky Bay Pathway.

“People want to traverse the bay, they want to see the scenery and they want to be on the water. People contact me all the time asking, what's the best way around the lake? And there really is no good way. So, what they're doing now is providing that for cyclists and it’s amazing,” said Loughlin.

In February, Sandusky received a $100,000 grant to study the cost of rebuilding a pedestrian-bike bridge on the Old Bay Bridge, which was dismantled in the 80’s.

However, sections of the bridge remain and are used as fishing piers.

“It's a significant engineering project, but we really think that's going to be kind of a great destination along the trail. And reconnecting with an iconic bridge structure could really be a kind of a neat amenity. So, I think there's going to be a lot of great excitement for a lot of these communities that have been kind of isolated before,” said Kerr.

Kerr said they have a few big projects on the horizon, including a federal grant that is going to provide a new roadway and continue the trail between Rye Beach Road, which is on the western side of the city of Huron, and the city of Sandusky.

“The city of Huron is already building upon their access from this project and connecting their amenities. So, they're going to be putting in some sections within their study area. And then our metropolitan planning organization, which serves Erie and Ottawa County, has initiated a study to look at the Sandusky Bay pathway extension from Huron East to the city of vermilion,” he said.

According to Kerr, the full project will take decades to complete.

“We're going to continue to peel away as much as we can and as fast as we can. A lot of that comes down to financing, and so we've got to find our partners here at the state and maybe the federal government to help us with that goal,” said Kerr.

