Civil Rights Movement marker to be unveiled at Glenville High School

CLEVELAND — It was the late 1960s, a chapter in African-American history that Black people will tell you they fought hard for equal rights.

The march from Selma and Bloody Sunday was in March of 1965. Here closer to home in July of 1966, the Hough riots broke out. But April 26, 1967, is also a day forever etched in Rev. Mel Kendall McCray’s memory; it’s the day he heard Dr. Martin Luther King speak.

“It was so dynamic; he was the drum major for our race and not only our race but for our nation because he called us to action on so many fronts,” said McCray.

King visited Glenville High School where McCray was a junior at the time; the activist was working to mobilize young people.

“He [King] talked about us being politically involved, being involved in Civil Rights, politics, voter’s rights and being involved and encouraging our parents to go to the polls and cast their ballots,” said McCray.

King’s words clearly didn’t fall on deaf ears because, in November of 1967, Carl Stokes was elected mayor of Cleveland, the first black person ever to lead a major metropolitan city.

Now 56 years later, the Cleveland Restoration Society will add Glenville High School to its Civil Rights Trail. This Saturday at 10 a.m., a plaque will be placed in front of the school.

“There will be a permanent marker outside the school that every person who comes to the high school can remember each and every day what took place there to encourage civil rights,” said Margaret Lann with the Cleveland Restoration Society.

For people like McCray who still remembers Dr. King’s speech so vividly, it’s a reminder for him too.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.