CLE Board of Control approves contract with CSU to look at ShotSpotter use in local neighborhoods

CLEVELAND — Cleveland is taking another step forward when it comes to ShotSpotter use in the city.

Just recently, the Cleveland Board of Control approved a contract with Cleveland State University to do research on the effectiveness of those surveillance cameras.

But what will this look like?

“Safety is everything. No one wants to go any place that they wouldn’t feel safe,” said Miesha Wilson.

For the last 17 years, NuLife Fitness Camp has been a staple in Cleveland’s Waterloo Arts District promoting community, health and fitness.

“We’re adding a contribution to the community by providing an outlet for something that’s healthy,” said Wilson, who owns the gym facility.

But beyond that, Wilson also wants her members to feel safe.

That’s why she said she supports the city’s plan to soon evaluate and expand ShotSpotter throughout communities.

“If it’s just one additional element to help patrons want to frequent the area knowing that they feel like it’s secure, then let’s do it,” said Wilson.

That evaluation will be performed by CSU.

“We want to believe that this can make our communities safer, but if it’s just giving us a feeling of safety that’s actually different from making us safe,” said Cleveland’s 12th District Councilwoman, Rebecca Maurer.

Maurer told News 5’s Remi Murrey she put forth an amendment for Cleveland State University to do research after organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio questioned the effectiveness of ShotSpotter.

“Part of the problem, though, I think, is, is that you have governments and other people out there adopting and using this technology with no real clue as to whether it's effective or whether it's going to change anything positively,” said ACLU Spokesman Gary Daniels.

But Maurer is hopeful this research will provide some clarity.

“Before we expand it again or invest more millions of dollars, we’ll have a real sense from experts here in our community,” said Maurer.

Co-Principal Investigator Stephanie Kent said they’ll potentially conduct focus groups and interviews between residents and police to look at two things: how ShotSpotter can effectively and efficiently reduce violence, and how community trust with the police can be built.

Kent said investigators will also use ShotSpotter data to compare with other crime points and police activity within local neighborhoods.

“Over the next 24 months, we're desperately going to need residents’ feedback in those areas in order to evaluate this aspect of the technology,” said Kent.

