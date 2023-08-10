CLE Memphis Avenue area business owners deal with a series of unsolved burglaries

CLEVELAND — Frank Wolter and his wife will be opening the new Lucky's Bar and Grill on Memphis Avenue in Cleveland on August 22, but unfortunately, two burglars stopped in for an early August 3 visit.

Wolter, who is a former Cleveland Police officer, said the two burglars took less than $100 from a video jukebox after they set off an alarm and made an early exit. Wolter, who lives just two minutes away, quickly responded to the scene but just missed apprehending the crooks.

Frank Wolter Two burglars break into the soon to be open Lucky's Bar and Grill on Memphis Avenue.

Wolter said he believes the burglars are responsible for nearly a dozen break-ins at Memphis Avenue area businesses in just the past year.

"I got a call from my alarm company at about 5 o’clock in the morning, and I jumped in my car, was out of my house in 10 seconds," Wolter said. “And was literally 40 seconds late apprehending these individuals, which have been terrorizing this area for a while.”

Mark Durdak Frank Wolter, a former Cleveland police officer, nearly arrested two burglars inside his Memphis Avenue business.

Sally Adams, who owns Kenny's Tavern on Fulton Road, believes her business was hit by the same burglars just last month. Adams said she believes the same man is responsible for breaking into the popular Dina's Pizza and Pub on Memphis Avenue four times in just the past year.

“We business owners are just trying to make a living and enjoy our lives, and it’s sad that somebody is going to take that away from them," Adams said. “When you know that he’s been to your business four times and you say, 'Oh yes, he’s back,' and you’re doing everything that you possibly can, cameras, alarm systems.”

Sally Adams Surveillance picture of the suspect who broke into Kenny's Tavern last month.

Adams told News 5 she understands it's difficult for police to maintain concentrated patrols in their business district, with the department still nearly 300 officers short. Adams is hoping the City of Cleveland will continue to do more to improve police officer recruitment.

“It kind of makes you upset, but I’m not moving my business out of here, I have too much invested," Adams said. “And it’s not the police officer's fault; like Frank said, they don’t have enough to go around.”

Mark Durdak Sally Adams, owner of Kenny's Tavern on Memphis Avenue, believes the City of Cleveland needs to improve police officer recruitment.

Anyone with information about who may be responsible for the series of burglaries in the Memphis Avenue area business district are being asked to contact the Cleveland Police Second District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5218.

Sally Adams is hoping the burglars, who like to use a crowbar during their break-ins, will soon be caught.

“And he worked at it, and worked at it, and worked at it until he got it open," Adams said. "So, to come in for $67, I would have given him the $67."

