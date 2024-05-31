CLE residents question effectiveness of ShotSpotter use in neighborhoods

CLEVELAND — News 5 has reported on the effectiveness of ShotSpotter, asking experts for their take.

Now, the conversation continues for the community to share their thoughts.

“I’m concerned. Of course, we want safety here in the community. I’m for that. We need the safety, but I don’t want an innocent person to be convicted,” said Cleveland resident Brenda Bickerstaff.

A conversation on Cleveland Police’s use and effectiveness of surveillance technology is the topic of discussion Thursday night at New Sardis Primitive Baptist Church in Cleveland.

“We want to inform the community and we want to hear back from the community about what’s important to them,” said Community Police Commissioner Piet van Lier.

While the department covered all surveillance tools, including cameras and license plate readers, ShotSpotter, which detects when gunshots are fired, raised the most concerns and questions from residents like Brenda Bickerstaff:

“Where does the other information that’s being listened on the microphone, where is it going? Where is it stored?”

Cleveland Deputy Commissioner Larry Jones responded by saying this:

“ShotSpotter only records that for 30 hours. After 30 hours, they wipe whatever is on that sensor, so to the commander’s point, we don’t get access to that, so we don’t have that capability of going back and listening to what has taken place,” said Jones.

In March, the Cleveland City Council Safety Committee came together to see if ShotSpotter is having a significant impact in reducing gun violence.

News 5 received data from Cleveland Police and safety leaders that the technology saved an estimated 37 lives since 2022 by getting police and medical assistance to victims more quickly.

News 5’s Remi Murrey even reported on the Cleveland Board of Control approving a contract with Cleveland State University to do research on the effectiveness of ShotSpotter use in the city in April 2023.

“We feel it’s effective and it is resulting in saving lives,” said Sgt. Ball with Cleveland Police.

Piet van Lier said CSU’s study is still in the beginning stages. But he’s hoping it will provide more clarity.

Meanwhile, ACLU of Ohio Spokesperson Gary Daniels said he’s pitching for this law, known as Community Controlled Over Police Surveillance, or CCOPS, to be adopted so there’s a balance between safety and privacy.

“This is just going to be a blanket law that says law enforcement, in this case, the police department, when you want to adopt and use this technology, you’re first going to have to do such things as have hearings open to the public where they come in and learn more,” said Daniels.

The Community Police Commission hopes to continue this conversation in the future.