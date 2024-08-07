Clean-up underway in Kirtland, Chester Township following massive storm

KIRTLAND, Ohio — From down power lines and trees, causing major roads like State Route 306 to remain closed, our News 5 crews saw there’s a big mess to clean in communities like Kirtland.

“It didn’t last long but it sure did a lot of damage,” said Jan Kostrab.

Nearing more than 24 hours after Tuesday’s massive storm, News 5 is getting a closer look at just how powerful those wind gusts were that swept through communities like Kirtland and Chester Township.

“We’ve had others that blew, but this one was just all there and then nothing, and it did all this damage,” said Kirtland resident Jan Kostrab

Thankfully, Jan and her husband, Joseph, said their house is all in one piece.

“The house is fine. The deck needs some repair,” said Kostrab.

But unfortunately, that’s not the same case for their next-door neighbor.

“We just put on the new front deck, finished it last summer so it’s gone, completely collapsed by the big maple. Our basement flooded; part of our roof is chipped on the other side,” said Kirtland resident Amy Duffy.

While Duffy told News 5 she’s sad parts of her home have now been destroyed, she said she’s thankful her village is stepping in to help her clean up the mess.

“My neighbor’s houses all got hit. My sister’s house got hit. Everybody’s without power, but you know it kind of brings everybody closer together,” said Duffy.

Those living in this area are hopeful order will be restored soon.