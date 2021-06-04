Cleared for takeoff: The Cleveland Air Show returns to the sky Labor Day weekend

CLEVELAND — The 2021 Cleveland Airshow is cleared for take-off after a turbulent year that grounded the annual Labor Day weekend event.

The air show, which will be held Labor Day weekend at Burke Lakefront Airport, will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. Each show day, six select Thunderbird demonstration pilots will put their distinctive red, white and blue F-16 Falcon jet fighters through a 50-minute choreographed performance at speeds up to 500 mph and as close as three feet from each other.

Visitors can expect to be entertained during the three days of aerial thrills that include aerial jumps and military jet demonstrations.

On the ground, attendees can witness the Shockwave Jet Truck race a plane down the runway, hear the narration and feel the heat from explosive pyrotechnics. Other ground attractions include interactive displays, kid-friendly activities, drones, and unique display aircraft.

Organizers are excited to welcome back this tradition that has been happening in Cleveland since 1964, attracting 60,000 to 100,000 visitors to the lakefront.

“We appreciate our fans understanding and patience during this unusual year. We will be following COVID-19 health and safety protocols in accordance with current guidelines,” said Air Show Executive Director Kim Dell in a news release. “We are thrilled to be back on the tarmac. The ground attractions may look a little bit different but we will still have the awesome flying folks have come to expect.”

Tickets for this year’s event will be available only in advance. There will be no gate sales. Fans are encouraged to sign-up for the Air Show e-newsletter to receive alerts for the date the tickets go on sale.

