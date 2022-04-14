Cleveland 7th grader hospitalized after being jumped by nearly a dozen classmates, mother says

CLEVELAND, Ohio — “I don’t know how anyone else could feel if you send your child off to school and then the next time you see your child, he's covered in blood and you don’t know what happened to him,” said La’shaun Humphrey.

Humphrey said her son was jumped by 10 of his classmates Tuesday afternoon during recess, he’s a 7th grader at Franklin D Roosevelt in Cleveland.

The mother said her 13-year-old is new to the school and has been bullied all year.

“My son is not a fighter, my son has never been a rowdy kid, he's a merit honor roll student,” said Humphrey.

Humphrey said her son was stomped in the head, kicked in the ribs and even lost consciousness at one point.

“He said he doesn’t remember anything, he said when he woke up they were kicking him and he said he crawled into a little ball to try to protect himself,” said Humphrey.

A Cleveland Metropolitan School District spokesperson told News 5 that the district is conducting a thorough investigation and any student that violated the code of conduct faces serious consequences.

“Every text message, every direct message, every face to face that I’ve had with anyone they’re telling me that it was the students who broke it up, not even the staff was students who tried carrying my baby,” said Humphrey.

Humphrey said legal options are on the table because she doesn't want this to happen to anyone else.

“I’ve been sleeping with my kid in his bed because he’s so scared to be alone, I get up to go get some water to try and breathe and he’s calling my name because he doesn’t want to be alone,” said Humphrey. “He’s so scared of what happens when he goes back to that school.”

