Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Tyson, an affectionate 13-year-old dog who 'plays like a puppy'

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend is a 13-year-old dog named Tyson. He's a good boy who loves spending time with people.

"Don't let his age fool you, this 13-year-old plays like a puppy! He has a moderate level of energy and loves all the time he can get on walks and in the play yard. There is nothing Tyson loves more than a squeaky toy! He will even carry them in his mouth for the whole walk. He is a very friendly and affectionate pup who would love to find his forever home," the APL said.

Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Tyson, an affectionate 13-year-old dog

If you're interested in adopting Tyson, CLICK HERE.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.