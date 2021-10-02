Cleveland APL Pets of the Weekend: 3 cute rabbits named Penelope, Stratagem and Horseplay

CLEVELAND — Typically, the Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend is a single animal. But this week, it's a triple dose of adorable. The APL is featuring three rabbits this week.

They are Penelope, Stratagem and Horseplay.

"If you're looking for a pet that you can care for from the comfort of the indoors, a rabbit may be the pet for you! While they don't need to go out on walks, rabbits still require their living spaces to be cleaned frequently as well as fresh food and water daily. These adorable little fluff balls can live up to 7-10 years with proper care," the APL said.

CLICK HERE for the adoption survey. Once the APL receives the completed survey, it will contact you to schedule an appointment.

