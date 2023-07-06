Cleveland APL reports ramped-up fireworks use is having a bad impact on local pets

CLEVELAND — Karen Schindler of Olmsted Township is again urging fireworks users to use restraint and keep in mind the impact fireworks have on neighborhood pets, especially dogs.

Schindler believes Ohio's relatively new fireworks law, allowing legal fireworks use during July 4, the weekends before and after the holiday, and during several other holidays, is helping to create growing fireworks-related stress on local pets.

Schindler again explained how she's seen the bad impact fireworks use can have on dogs firsthand after "Moose," the family's 70-pound mixed breed dog, sustained fireworks-induced injuries back on July 4, 2020.

Schindler told News 5 the sound of fireworks caused "Moose" to bolt from their family home, and even though he was found by a neighbor a half-hour later, the panic-induced incident caused significant damage to all of his paws.

“He was terrified, and he was shaking, and he was running so hard and fast," Schindler said. “He had literally worn the skin; it was in flaps on his paws.”

Schindler said "Moose" had to have all of his paws wrapped in bandages for several weeks.

Karen Schindler Karen Schindler shared this picture of "Moose," who was left paw injuries following a fireworks induced panic attack.

Sharon Harvey, President of the Cleveland Animal Protective League, also issued an alert about the growing use of fireworks due to the passage of Ohio House Bill 172 in 2021.

“The use of backyard fireworks has absolutely, no pun intended, skyrocketed; it is extremely significant," Harvey said. “It is a horrifying experience for them, this thing that gives so many human beings so much joy.”

Harvey told News 5 it's essential Northeast Ohio dog owners take care in making sure their homes are secure and find quiet areas of the house for their pets during this Fourth-of-July week of peak fireworks use.

“There are more opportunities for dogs, in particular, to get loose, and then add to that the dogs that become terrified by the fireworks and panic," Harvey said. “They will go through screens, jump out windows, run to try and hide to find a safe place. Yes, an inside room where the sound may be muffled, turn up some background music, turn up some competing sound.”

Mark Durdak Cleveland APL President Sharon Harvey urged everyone to keep neighborhood pets in mind when using fireworks.

Harvey said pet owners who have dogs who are impacted by the sound of fireworks can make an appointment with their veterinarian and consider whether or not their pet may be a candidate for some medical therapies some drugs that might help with their anxiety.

“Don’t take them to the fireworks displays, don’t take pets out, don’t leave them in the yard," Harvey said. "Make sure your pets have visual identification on them, ideally also a microchip on them, so that if they do end up lost, that I.D. will allow someone to help get them home."

Harvey also urged fireworks users to show restraint and consider the use of so-called "silent fireworks" for home and public displays.

"There are silent displays where you still get all the beauty of that light show in the sky, but without all the thunderous booms," Harvey said. "These thunderous booms that not only scare pets but also scare people, veterans and people with PTSD and other conditions.”

