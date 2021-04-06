Cleveland architect Richard Bowen, founder of Richard Bowen + Associates, dies

CLEVELAND — You may not know his name but you know of the buildings he helped design, including the Cleveland Division of Police’s Third District Police Station, Northfield Hard Rock Casino (now MGM) and the new City Kennel on Detroit Avenue, among others.

Richard Bowen, who founded Richard L. Bowen + Associates in 1959 after his graduation from the Western Reserve University School of Architecture, now Case Western Reserve University, has died, his firm announced Tuesday.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our founder Richard L. Bowen. Mr. Bowen established Richard L. Bowen + Associates in the fall of 1959 and served as president until his retirement in 2019. We are grateful for the strong foundation he built and honored to continue his legacy as an employee-owned firm.

In a career spanning over 60 years, Mr. Bowen helped shape the growth and rebirth of our great city and its surroundings while also leading projects across the country and around the world. Perhaps even more enduring than the buildings he created are the careers he mentored. Richard’s commitment and dedication to his hometown and profession are marked by service on boards and advisory commissions for organizations including Cleveland State University, the Cleveland Institute of Art, and the Ohio Board of Architects.”

In 2019, his firm celebrated its 60th anniversary by becoming a 100% employee-owned company. The firm is now located in The Hive, a technology hub on the Flats West Bank.

