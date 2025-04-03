Cleveland area FirstEnergy customers can weigh in on proposed rate hike at PUCO hearing

CLEVELAND — FirstEnergy is asking the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio for a $190 million increase in what it charges customers for electric distribution.

That’s not for the energy you use but rather costs related to sending service to your home through their power lines.

Based on typical customer usage, it would mean a $13 a month increase for Cleveland area Illuminating Company customers or just over $150 a year. The rate hike for Ohio Edison customers would be less at $2.99 a month and Toledo Edison at $1.56.

As part of their review process, the PUCO is holding hearings on the rate hike request, where at least one of the five PUCO commissioners will be in attendance.

“So its consumers’ chance to be face to face with a PUCO commissioner, letting him or her know how the case would impact them,” said JP Blackwood of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel, the state agency whose job it is to watch out for and represent Ohio consumers.

At a local public hearing, consumers can share their views face-to-face with at least one of the five PUCO commissioners who will decide on the case. Those who testify will have their comments included as evidence that the PUCO must consider in ruling on the utility’s request.

The three meetings slated are;



Cleveland: 5 p.m., Thursday, April 3, 2025, Cleveland Public Library, Learning Commons Space, 325 Superior Ave., Cleveland, OH 44114,

Akron: 6 p.m., Monday, April 7, 2025, Akron-Summit County Public Library, 60 S. High St., Akron, OH 44326.

Toledo: 6 p.m., Monday, April 14, 2025, Board of Lucas County Commissioners, One Government Center, Suite 800, Toledo, OH 43604.

As part of their review process, the PUCO’s staff conducted their audit of the rate hike request, and they concluded that instead of a $190 million hike, a more modest $8.5 million jump was more appropriate. But the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel review of the application found that the PUCO should force FirstEnergy to cut its rates.

“Using the numbers from FirstEnergy’s application, just the information about how they’re providing the electricity they deliver and how they’re working,” said Blackwood. “We are proposing actually an $18 million decrease for Cleveland Illuminating Company rates and overall more than $100 million decrease for the entire rate case.”

In a statement Ma,ureen Willis, Agency Director of the Office of Consumers’ Counsel, said further, “instead of a $190 million distribution rate increase, the FirstEnergy utilities should be getting a haircut. Consumers’ electric utility bills are already packed with soaring transmission costs and rising energy prices. Affordability remains a key issue for Ohio families and businesses.”

