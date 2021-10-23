Cleveland baseball legend Bob Feller's house for sale in Gates Mills

GATES MILLS, Ohio — Baseball fans looking to live in a place connected to one of the Cleveland greats now have a chance to do so with Bob Feller's house hitting the market Friday.

Feller started pitching for the Cleveland Indians at the age of 17 and took the mound from 1936 to 1941, served in the United States Navy for four years, and then returned to pitching from 1945 to 1956 in Cleveland. Over his career, Feller pitched in 3,827 innings, notching a 3.25 ERA, 44 shutouts, 279 complete games and a win-loss record of 266-162.

In 1956, Cleveland retired Fellers number 19. In 1962, Feller was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on his first ballot appearance. A statue of Feller stands outside of Progressive Field. The legendary pitcher died in 2010 at the age of 92.

Now, Feller's most recent home in Gates Mills is up for sale. The Cape-Colonial home sits on a 4.7 acre wooded lot and features a lower level game room, outdoor entertainment spaces, two barns and more.

The three bedroom, three bathroom home is listed at $699,000.

To see the home on Zillow, click here.

