Cleveland Black Futures Fund accepting second round of grant applications

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Black Futures Fund will start accepting a new round of applications Monday from Cleveland nonprofits that are Black-led and serve the Black community and are in need of grant funding.

In June, the Cleveland Foundation announced that nearly 50 organizations were receiving a combined $1.89 million in grants.

The foundation received more than 220 submissions during the initial application period. More than 40% of those who applied were first-time applicants.

The fund has amassed more than $4.3 million since its inception in late 2020 to support nonprofit organizations that are Black-led and serve the Black community.

CLICK HERE for more information on how to apply for funding and to see the list of current recipients.

The application period runs from Nov. 15 to Jan. 18, 2022.

Additionally, there will be a webinar Monday at 5 p.m. to discuss eligibility requirements and the application process. CLICK HERE to register.

