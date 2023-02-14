Cleveland Browns installing new turf field at Berea City School's Lou Groza Field

The Berea City School District will get a brand new synthetic turf field installed at Lou Groza Field thanks to the Cleveland Browns and the Haslam and Johnson families.

This will be the 14th multi-sport field installed at various schools in Ohio since the Browns Give Back program started in 2016.

Installation will start in April and is expected to be finished by June.

“This is an incredible gift to the Titans community,” said Tracy Wheeler, Berea City School District superintendent. "We are so excited and appreciative of the Cleveland Browns' generosity. This partnership is a big win for our community.”

The new field will be home to football, soccer and other sports games.

"The Browns have partnered with Berea City School District and other local groups who use Lou Groza Field for community engagement opportunities for many years, including the Browns Adapted Football League with Achievement Centers for Children. Additionally, the Lou Groza Titans Youth Football program has received equipment donations from the Browns, highlighted by a contribution through the HELMETS program this past December during Browns Give Back’s '10 Days of Giving' that provided $25,000 of new five-star helmets to the organization," the team said in a news release.

Here's the list of fields previously installed:

Roye Kidd Field (Cleveland Metropolitan School District, 2016)

James F. Rhodes Field (Cleveland Metropolitan School District, 2016)

Bump Taylor Field (Cleveland Metropolitan School District, 2016)

John Adams Field (Cleveland Metropolitan School District, 2017)

John Marshall Field (Cleveland Metropolitan School District, 2017)

Roy C. Start High School (Toledo Public Schools, 2018)

George Daniel Field (Lorain City Schools, 2018)

Boys and Girls Hope of Northeast Ohio (2019)

Ellet High School (Akron Public Schools, 2019)

Shaw High School (East Cleveland City School District, 2021)

Archbishop Hoban High School (2021)

Buchtel Stadium (Akron Public Schools, 2022)

Vitamix Field at Charles Harding Memorial Stadium (Olmsted Falls City Schools, 2022)

