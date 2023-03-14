Cleveland Cavaliers sign guard Sam Merrill to multi-year contract

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Tuesday that they have signed guard Sam Merrill to a multi-year contract.

He was previously signed to a 10-day contract on March 3.

Details surrounding the contract haven't been released.

Merrill has played 35 games for the Cleveland Charge this season, where he's averaged 16.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals.

He has previously played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies.

Merrill was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans as the 60th overall pick in the 2020 draft.

He played college basketball at Utah State University.

