Cleveland church still recovering from 2023 tornado damage hosts outdoor community day on Saturday

CLEVELAND — Saturday, New Life at Calvary Church in Cleveland's Fairfax neighborhood is hosting an outdoor community day in partnership with True Holiness, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and the Community of St. Peter Churches.

The event will feature free food, music, dancing, school supplies and other giveaways. The community day is from noon to 3 p.m. at New Life at Calvary at 2020 E. 79th Street.

New Life at Calvary has continued its ministry and outreach programs despite still recovering from a tornado that struck its historic building on Aug. 24, 2023.

Tornado blows off roof at New Life at Calvary Church in Cleveland

Since then, News 5 has done numerous reports talking to church leaders, church members and others in the community as rebuilding efforts continue.

The EF-1 tornado ripped the roof of its sanctuary and caused other damage, totaling millions of dollars.

Worship services have been held in the church gym while extensive repairs continue.

Pastor Kellie Sullivan said while the church hoped to be back in its sanctuary by now, it remains blessed to continue its ministry and programs that uplift the community.