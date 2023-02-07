Cleveland City Council approves $1.4 million in funding for East 4th Street makeover

A revamped East 4th Street in Cleveland is now officially in the works following city council's approval Monday night of $1.4 million in tax increment financing, which will eventually pave the way for the iconic area's renovation.

According to Cleveland City Council, the proposed project would also see the creation of a "Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area," where alcoholic drinks would be allowed outside of the restaurants on the street. The DORA would be the first one in Cleveland.

The area's refurbishment is expected to cost a total of around $1.65 million, city council said.

The proposed plan would change the appearance of the street, with the "re-imaging of restaurant patios and the installation of a pocket park, public art and updated lighting," according to city council.

The goal of the project is to create a resident and visitor-oriented central business district, city council said.

