Cleveland City Council passes resolution to stop DEI ban on Ohio college campuses

CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council members passed a new resolution Monday to urge state leaders to defeat S. B. 1, which could ban diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts at Ohio’s public universities.

Councilman Richard Starr hopes their advocacy efforts to state leaders will prevent it from passing in the House of Representatives.

“I believe that there should not be any threats of funding or organizations and schools and attacking on schools just because they support DEI efforts,” Starr said.

But State Senator Jerry Cirino (R-Kirtland), who reintroduced S.B.1, formerly S.B. 83, believes it will pass despite Cleveland City Council’s efforts.

RELATED: Ohio students protest reintroduction of higher education overhaul bill that would ban 'liberal bias,' DEI

“I personally don't understand why city council would even take the time to look at this. I rather doubt that council members have read the entire bill. The bill has lots of great stuff in it to enhance higher education,” said State Senator Jerry Cirino (R-Kirtland).

Still, students like Nica Delgado said Cleveland City Council’s efforts are a step in the right direction.

“It makes me want to move to Cleveland. It makes me so, so happy to see that the city of Cleveland wants to stand up for the students of Ohio,” said Kent State University senior Nica Delgado, who is also the vice president of Ohio Student Association.

Delgado said she’s one step closer to becoming an anthropologist. But if S.B. 1 is passed, she fears her dream of earning her master’s degree from Kent will be crushed.

“There's a lot of scholarships that I won't be able to get, which is, the main way I've been able to fund my undergraduate college experience. If I lose my funding, I literally can’t go to college,” said Delgado.

Last month, Cirino and other Ohio Republican Senators passed the controversial bill that critics said would ban diversity initiatives, curb union rights and police how "controversial topics" are taught on college campuses.

RELATED: Ohio Senate bans diversity initiatives, polices topics taught in name of free speech on college campuses

Now, Cirino said that hearings for S.B. 1 will begin on Tuesday in the House of Representatives.

“The Cleveland City Council, chiming in on a higher education bill that we've been talking about in the Senate and the House for over 2 years. I highly doubt that that is going to influence, the final decision on the bill,” said Cirino.

“We have come too far in this country and in this state for us to go back to doing things the old way, it’s not the answer,” said Starr.

We have been informed of a protest that will take place at Ohio State University against S. B. 1, which is scheduled to happen between 1 and 4 p.m. on Tuesday.