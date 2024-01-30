Cleveland City Council issues new rules over protests during meetings

Cleveland City Council has established new rules for anyone making public comments at their meetings.

Moving forward, if anyone speaks out of turn or makes loud comments while in the audience the presiding officer will issue a single warning.

If the behavior continues, a recess will be called and if there are no objections from council members, the recess will be approved.

The Director of Public Safety will then clear all members of the public out of council chambers, regardless if they engaged in the disruption or not.

The rest of the meeting will be made available to watch online.

This decision comes after weeks of meetings where Pro-Palestinian protesters have requested the city council pass a cease-fire resolution regarding the Israel-Hamas war.

City Council said members will not conduct any business from the committee room as they wait for the public to be cleared from chambers.