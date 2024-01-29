Cleveland Council President calls for Palestinian and Jewish groups to work together on ceasefire resolution

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The war between Hamas and Israel effects people around the world, including right here in Cleveland. For the past few months, Cleveland city council has faced calls from Palestinian activists to adopt a ceasefire resolution while the Jewish federation asks them to hold off.

Week after week Palestinian protesters have packed city hall, asking city council to adopt a cease-fire resolution.

“It is a way to reaffirm to Palestinians within the city, that they are safe, that they are welcomed that they will be protected, especially as we see a rise in Palestinian incidents,” said Chance Zurub with the Palestinian Youth Movement.

In response to that call, the Jewish Federation, sent a letter asking the council to hold off until certain stipulations are included.

“Which is to make sure from Hamas does not remain in power so that they can continue to perpetrate these attacks and then all of the 136 hostages in their bodies returned home,” said Marc Ashed, the executive vice president of external affairs at the Jewish federation of Cleveland.

This comes on the heels of the Oct. 7 attack where Hamas fighters killed 1,200 Israeli citizens, and in response, Israel launched a bombing campaign on Gaza that has left more than 26,000 Palestinians dead and one of the worst humanitarian crises the world has ever seen. This is what has led those around the world and right here in Cleveland to call for an end to the war, but for each side, that end looks different.

“I think a ceasefire isn't just for Palestinians. You know, it's for all parties that are involved. You know, we're calling for an end to all the violence and that includes the hostages,” said Zurub.

“It's an unsettling feeling when there are calls for a ceasefire, because the Jewish community here in Cleveland and really around the world wants an end to war; how we get there is strikingly different. But there's nobody who wants to see innocent civilians die on either side,” said Ahsed.

Cleveland City Council has listened to those calls along with stories from so many connected to the region.

“Once again, what's happening in the Middle East is tragic,” said City Council President Blaine Griffin.

Council President Blaine Griffin says adopting a cease-fire resolution isn't easy.

“When these things are passed, it creates more division and not more unity,” said Griffin.

In efforts to come up with a solution the council president has met with multiple community leaders and groups, but still has yet to see a draft that appeases both parties.

“It's very hard to get the language right in the resolution, especially when it's only coming from one group of people, the other this group people to feel that if we don't say anything, that that makes the situation worse. I'm not sure we can get it right. Either way,” said Griffin.

But they'll keep working until they find a resolution that does.

“In Cleveland, I want us to be more unified. I want us to be more unified, and I want us to address Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, and all the other isms that we know,” said Griffin.

Griffins said he hopes that the two groups can work together to create a document they can agree on.

City council did recently change their meeting rules prohibiting loud noises, yelling, signs, posters and requiring pre-registration to speak during public comment. Griffin says that the rule changes were already in the works before the ceasefire calls, but that only hastened the change.

On Monday evening, Griffin released this statement:

"After talking with many of my colleagues, Cleveland City Council does not feel we are in a position to issue a fair and unbiased ceasefire resolution. I, as Council President, am asking representatives from the communities closest to the conflict to convene and discuss how their communities can be acknowledged and seen. I've previously met with several leaders in both affected communities, and I’ve asked them to consider talking with each other about a mutually agreeable path forward in Cleveland.

"Their knowledge and experiences will help this Council and other elected officials in Greater Cleveland understand the hurt, pain, and devastation from the loss of innocent lives.

"I recognize we are representatives for our neighborhoods, the City, and Greater Cleveland, and I understand many look to us for advocacy, affirmation, and acceptance - in local, state, national, and international contexts.

"For the past three months, this body has heard from many northeast Ohioans about the conflict in the Middle East. Collectively, we condemn the loss of innocent lives, regardless of their nationality. The entire situation has again made the world examine their religious, political, cultural, and philosophical positions on this ancient conflict.

"Cleveland has one of the largest and most engaged Palestinian and Jewish communities in Ohio. We will not alienate people we call friends with a one-sided, quickly-worded resolution. This is a nuanced and complicated issue that has seen many failures and scant successes by numerous international diplomats, over many decades. To expect Cleveland City Council to get this ancient conflict “right” is unfair and misplaced.

"In the absence of this collaboration, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia will spread like a virus - here in Greater Cleveland and beyond. We aim to prevent that in Cleveland. I truly want to see a unified Cleveland."