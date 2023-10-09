Cleveland City Councilwoman encourages 'healing opportunities' after violent weekend in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — This was a deadly weekend across Northeast Ohio. Sunday afternoon two men were shot and killed on Cleveland's eastside and early Saturday morning two brothers were shot and killed outside a bar in Bedford Heights.

Sunday afternoon Cleveland Police responded to shots fired on East 67th Street off St. Clair Avenue to find two men dead. Ward 7 City Councilwoman, Stephanie Howse-Jones, said it was a family argument that turned violent.

“Unfortunately there was a family dispute, that led to the killing of two people, you know, in a household,” said Jones.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as 34-year-old Judith Burks and 41-year-old Randy Burks. At this time their relation is unknown.

“Anytime you hear about the loss of life, I mean, it’s heartbreaking,” Jones said. “Nothing should ever lead to something like this.”

This deadly shooting comes after two brothers 21-year-old Joshua Cunningham and 22-year-old Dominic Cunningham were shot and killed early Saturday morning. The incident happened outside the Touch of Italy bar in Bedford Heights. Investigators believe there was a fight prior that led to the shooting. Both victims were Solon High School graduates, according to their social media pages.

While both shootings remain under investigation, Jones urges worried community members to not turn away from each other but instead, support one another in times of adversity to help heal.

“I would say at this moment in time this time or another, this is the opportunity to get to know one another,” Jones said. "Get to know your neighbors, you know, reconnect with family members, prepare broken relationships. You have got to start with self and really trying to help us get in tune with broken relationships whether it's in the family or outside of it.”