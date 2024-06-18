Cleveland City Hall reopens Thursday following cyberattack

After being closed to the public for nearly two weeks, Cleveland City Hall will reopen Thursday at noon but with "select operations."

The city said residents should be prepared for long lines and delays if seeking services in person.

The following services/departments will be available:



Building and Housing assessments and licenses

Vital statistics

Civil service exams

Regular meetings

For all other business not listed above, you should call 311 for a status update before heading Downtown, the city said.

"As we work to get back up to speed, please consider the following tips to make conducting business at City Hall as smooth as possible," the city said.



Please be patient: Things may be slow, and we expect lines for service

Use online options when possible: Systems that are up and running are safe to use

Building & Housing customers are asked to use the Accela portal to upload documents. Please do not bring in hard copies, as we are unable to scan documents at this time.



"We thank the public for their patience and understanding during this challenging time. City Hall remains committed to ensuring the security and integrity of our systems and services as we continue to recover from the cyberattack," the city said.

City Hall's reopening announcement comes 11 days after it was hit by a "cyber incident," prompting a shutdown of services to residents.

Monday, the building was closed to the public, but city workers were still getting work done and holding meetings.

In the days following the attack, the city declined to provide specific details on what occurred, citing security concerns amid an ongoing investigation.

Last Friday, the city identified the incident as a ransomware attack but didn't give out any further information.

