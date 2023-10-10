Cleveland Clinic asks visitors to wear masks as RSV season begins

Starting on Oct. 17, the Cleveland Clinic will be asking caregivers and visitors to wear masks to help limit the spread of RSV and other illnesses.

The Clinic will be asking visitors to do the following things when entering an inpatient unit:



Wear a mask

Sanitize your hands

Remember proper cough etiquette

Please don’t visit if you are sick.

According to the clinic, these illnesses only cause mild sickness for many, but for others, they could lead to serious illness or death.

Masks will be available at location entrances and upon request.

The clinic says that this is a request and not a requirement.

