Cleveland Clinic to drop mask policy 3 years into COVID-19

Posted at 12:54 PM, Apr 18, 2023
The Cleveland Clinic announced that after monitoring COVID-19 for the last three years, it will be dropping its mask policy.

Starting on Thursdays, patients, visitors and caregivers will no longer be required to wear masks.

The hospital system said masking may still be required for certain units with vulnerable patients and will be highly encouraged for those with respiratory symptoms or COVID-19.

The Cleveland Clinic said they made the decision to drop the mask requirement after COVID-19 cases decreased in the community due to vaccinations or prior infections.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, they will continue to monitor their policy and may require masks again in the fall when influenza and respiratory viruses are on the rise.

