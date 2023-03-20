Cleveland Clinic, IBM unveil first quantum computer dedicated to health care research

CLEVELAND — It is a big night at the Cleveland Clinic. The Clinic and IBM are unveiling the first quantum computer dedicated to health care research.

The IBM Quantum System One is in a large, airtight glass cube that maintains a controlled environment. It is located inside the Lerner Research Institute on the Clinic's main campus.

The computer is way smarter and faster than any other, and the hope is that it’ll produce breakthroughs and discoveries for diseases and medications much quicker than they happen now, which experts say is currently about 10 years from lab to pharmacy.

The partnership is not only providing hope for a healthier tomorrow, but also opportunities for our future leaders, like Mussa Wisoba, a student at John Marshall School of Information Technology.

A News 5 story last year on the inspirational teen who dreams of becoming a quantum physicist inspired leaders at Cleveland Clinic and IBM to create an internship with the Discovery Accelerator, also helping to grow our workforce in this area.

RELATED: Inspirational teen surprised with internship at Cleveland Clinic's IBM Discovery Accelerator

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.