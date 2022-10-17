Cleveland Clinic offering free cancer screenings at See, Test & Treat health fair Oct. 22

CLEVELAND — In response to the decline in cancer screenings since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cleveland Clinic is partnering with the CAP Foundation to deliver free cancer screenings to patients with no or inadequate health insurance at the See, Test & Treat event on Oct. 22.

Attendees ages 21-64 will have the option to receive a cervical cancer screening or pap test with same-day results and treatment plans.

Attendees ages 40-64 can also apt to receive a free mammogram or breast exam with results within 3-5 days.

In addition to the screenings, those in attendance will receive information on additional healthcare services and education on health systems within the community.

The event takes place at the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute at 10201 Carnegie Ave. from 9:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M. There will be free light refreshments available to participants and family members. Parking will also at no cost to participants.

Find more information on See, Test & Treat here.

