Cleveland Clinic offers contraceptive appointments on Saturdays

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic announced Thursday that it will be offering appointments at multiple locations on Saturdays to ensure its patients have access to contraceptive options.

The Clinic said its offering the appointments to help "remove barriers to contraception."

"Cleveland Clinic is committed to the health and well-being of its communities and continues to support women and reproductive health," the Clinic said.

Appointments will be available between 8 a.m. and noon starting July 23.

The locations appointments are available for are:

Avon Pointe Medical Outpatient Center.

Beachwood Family Health and Surgery Center.

Brunswick Family Health Center.

Lakewood Family Health Center.

Main Campus.

Stephanie Tubbs Jones Health Center.

Willoughby Hills Family Health Center.

"Reproductive healthcare decisions are best made between a patient and their healthcare provider," said Dr. Tristi Muir, chair of the Obstetrics, Gynecology & Women’s Health Institute at Cleveland Clinic. “It is critical that women and men have immediate access to contraception. As we have seen an increase in the number of vasectomies across the country in the last month, we are working to increase immediate access for women by opening clinics on Saturdays focused on providing contraception.”

According to the Clinic, appointments are available to individuals ages 14 and up. Call 216-444-6601 to schedule an appointment.

