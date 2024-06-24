Cleveland Clinic police officers on leave after incident outside of Lutheran Hospital

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police Department is investigating an incident involving the Cleveland Clinic police that happened near Lutheran Hospital on West 25th Street.

Cleveland Clinic confirmed that two officers were involved in an incident early Monday morning. Both officers will be off duty during the investigation.

Over 10 officers from both the Cleveland Clinic and Cleveland Police Departments were on the scene. A shell casing on the ground was part of the investigation, along with car parts and tire marks on the sidewalk.

The Cleveland Clinic remained open during the incident. We can confirm nothing transpired inside the hospital.

This story is developing.