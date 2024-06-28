Cleveland Clinic says it will increase security after car break-ins

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic says it will ramp up security throughout its campus after car break-ins that have been going on for months. This commitment comes in the wake of a News 5 report about Clinic employee security.

At employee parking lots located on East 89th Street and Carnegie Avenue, numerous cars have been stolen or broken into throughout the past few months. The Cleveland Clinic's Leadership Team, along with the Cleveland Clinic Police Department, tells News 5 they are partnering to prevent further incidents by doing the following:



Installing new security technology around its main campus

Coordinating with Cleveland Police to prevent and arrest individuals who are involved in these crimes

Working to fill vacant police officer positions

Approving overtime for police officers to ensure there is adequate staffing

The Clinic said it is still evaluating other safety precautions.

On Wednesday, News 5's Bryn Caswell spoke to a victim who wished to remain nameless whose car was stolen at the East 98th Street lot a few months ago.

“My car ended up being totaled," said said. "I think it was over $6,000 worth of damage was done while my car was in the possession of the people who stole it."

The victim said there were break-ins as recent as Wednesday morning.

