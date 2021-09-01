Cleveland Clinic survey: Men prefer to visit doctor remotely rather than in person

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Clinic has released new information showing how changes to regular medical appointments during the pandemic are helping men with their health more.

The 6th annual "MENtion It" survey of more than 1,000 men found nearly a quarter them usually visit their physician in person less than once a year or never.

But 66% used digital health services in the past 12 months, because they prefer it.

Roughly half said that when they need to visit a doctor, it is difficult for them to get the time off work to do so.

And when discussing sexual health issues, 44% of all men said they prefer to speak with a doctor online or over the phone.

Overall, the clinic saw an increase of more than 1 million virtual visits from 2019 to 2020.

So, we're trying to really encourage men to undergo preventive health screenings with the hope of finding conditions when they're in their early and treatable stages,” Dr. Todd Breaux, a urologist with the Cleveland Clinic, said.

As a result, virtual health screenings may become a part of the clinic's annual minority men's health fair, which they're hoping to bring back in 20-22.

CLICK HERE to see the full survey results.

