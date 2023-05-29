Cleveland Clinic tests new medical device for people who suffer from heart failure

CLEVELAND — Another medical breakthrough is in the beginning stages right here in Cleveland.

The Cleveland Clinic has a new clinical trial to help patients, like Jim Balala, who suffers from heart failure.

“It's been a fight,” said Jim Balala.

Every day, Balala counts his blessings because he says he received another chance at life.

“It was a day to remember when I could walk down the end of a driveway and come back because every little step was a fight,” said Balala, who’s the first recipient of a cardiac contraction modulation device.

Standing in what he calls his happy place, Balala is grateful to spend time with the people, and things that bring him joy after experiencing a series of heart attacks that his wife says almost cost him his life.

“At that point and time, they told me that there was a 35% chance of survival,” said Cathy Balala, Jim’s wife.

Fighting for his life, Jim Balala says he refused to give up even as the odds stacked against him.

“It's gotten me to the point where I'm at today,” said Balala. “Made me stronger.”

Then 12 days later, his wife says he surprised them by making a drastic recovery.

“I don't think that Jim would be here if it wasn't for the Cleveland Clinic,” said Jim Balala.

The next several months Balala spent time regaining his strength and then the Cleveland Clinic, where he had been receiving his care, offered him the opportunity of a lifetime.

“If it's anything that's going to help my heart get stronger, what do I have to lose? Let's do it,” said Balala.

On Wednesday, May 17, Balala received a life-changing procedure as the first participant in an FDA clinical trial for Cleveland Clinic's new cardiac contraction modulation device that is expected to have a 20-year lifespan.

Doctors say the goal is to help patients who suffer from heart failure and may not be eligible for different implantable devices.

“It improves therapy and reduces symptoms and also reduces the potential for any sort of complications. Anything that improves function and reduces complications improves that value,” said Dr. Bruce Wilkoff, the Director of Cardiac Pacing and Tachyarrhythmia Devices at Cleveland Clinic.

Wilkoff says there will be about 300 patients enrolled in 75 centers around the country where this device will be implanted underneath their skin.

“Even though it's been around for a while, it wasn't that popular. Now, in this form combined, this is a very promising change,” said Wilkoff.

If you're interested in participating in this trial, Wilkoff says they're still accepting patients and the criteria is fairly broad as long as you don't need a pacemaker function.

“Do it. I feel fantastic,” said Wilkoff.

You can contact the Cleveland Clinic's Cardiac Pacing and Tachyarrhythmia Devices for more information.

