Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals hosting Drug Take Back Day on Saturday

CLEVELAND — This weekend, Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals will host a Drug Take Back Day to dispose of expired or unused medications.

“Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to abuse,” said Champ Burgess, chief pharmacy officer at UH. “Preventing substance misuse and overdose deaths are chief among Northeast Ohio’s most pressing public health needs. Partnering for Drug Take Back Day is just one example of how the collaborative alliance formed by University Hospitals and Cleveland Clinic can move our region toward mitigating the opioid epidemic and reducing unintentional drug overdose deaths.”

Anyone wanting to trash their prescriptions can visit a disposal kiosk. Prescription medications, over-the-counter medications and liquid medicines under four ounces are accepted. Liquid medications must be placed in a resealable plastic bag.

Illegal drugs, needles, syringes or sharps containers will not be accepted. Aerosol cans, inhalers, chemo drugs, radiopharmaceuticals and anything containing mercury aren't accepted.

“The opioid epidemic continues to take a toll on our communities, and we are pleased to be working with University Hospitals on initiatives to curb this problem,” said Samuel Calabrese, chief pharmacy officer at Cleveland Clinic. “Drug Takeback Days are important reminders to the public that there are safe and convenient ways to remove unused medications from the home. Our disposal kiosks are available on takeback days, and every day, and are a simple way to reduce the risk of accidental drug exposure and misuse.”

CLICK HERE to find a UH disposal location.

CLICK HERE to find a Cleveland Clinic disposal location.

