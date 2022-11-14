Cleveland Clinic will begin charging for some MyChart messages beginning Nov. 17

CLEVELAND — Technology became king during the pandemic, making a lot of human interactions virtual. While it may have seemed impossible for the healthcare industry to follow suit, they did. Depending on the reason for the appointment, healthcare providers began seeing patients virtually during telehealth appointments.

Although Cleveland Clinic's MyChart feature has been around since before the pandemic, the hospital says it has become more popular with the number of messages to providers doubling since 2019.

MyChart allows patients to have conversations with their medical providers for a myriad of reasons. These messages have been free up until this point. Beginning Nov. 17, certain messages that require more time from the healthcare professional will come with a cost, according to Cleveland Clinic.

The hospital's site specifies the following messages could be billed to your insurance:

Changes to your medications.

New symptoms.

Changes to a long-term condition.

Check-ups on your long-term condition care.

Requests to complete medical forms.

Contrastly, according to their site the following messages will remain free:

Scheduling an appointment.

Getting a prescription refill.

Asking a question that leads to an appointment.

Asking a question about an issue you saw your provider for in the last seven days.

Checking in as a part of your follow-up care after a procedure.

Giving a quick update to your provider.

Find more information here on what to expect for billing and possible out-of-pocket costs with this new change.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.