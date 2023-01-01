Cleveland community remembers Pope Benedict XVI

CLEVELAND — As 2022 comes to an end, the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland remembers the life of Pope Benedict XVI.

“We’re mourning the loss of someone who led the universal church for eight years. He was a person who was a great teacher,” said Bishop Edward Malesic, Catholic Diocese of Cleveland. Bishop Edward Malesic and others say his presence will be greatly missed.

“He did a lot of things for people that they don’t know so it was sad. It’s very sad when somebody goes like that,” said Frances Dinuncio, a parishioner at The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.

To honor his legacy, Bishop Malesic invited people like Frances Dinuncio to join him in prayer earlier Saturday afternoon at the Cathedral of St John the Evangelist.

“We’re thankful for the gift that Pope Benedict Emeritus XVI was to the church, and we gather to pray for his soul. That’s what we’re doing at the masses tonight here at the Cathedral, and throughout parishes in the dioceses, we’re praying for his soul,” said Malesic.

