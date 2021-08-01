Cleveland Crunch hold soccer camp for kids with autism

MENTOR, Ohio — This weekend the Cleveland Crunch held a soccer camp to give back for the second time. The soccer camp the team club hosted was for kids with autism, and roughly a dozen kids came out for the event in Mentor.

The camp was tailor made for kids with intellectual disabilities, and this is something that the club would love to continue doing in the future.

The camp consists of molding basic soccer skills for the participants, and is very wide-ranging.

“Working basic soccer skills like passing, dribbling, defending, shooting, goal keeping,” Cleveland Crunsh Managing Partner Luciano Ruscitto said. “The way it’s presented to them is very detailed and visual and spelled out step by step. I think the way it’s structured and presented makes it fit for autism.”

There were three members of the team on hand for the camp as they’re currently celebrating a championship in their first season back in existence.

