Cleveland detective injured while paragliding in Utah

A detective with the Cleveland Police was injured in a paragliding accident on Tuesday.

While visiting Utah, Ashley Schut, who has been with the Cleveland Division of Police for five years, went paragliding at a well-known destination with her husband, police said.

While paragliding, another hang glider collided with her, causing both of them to fall, according to police.

Schut is currently being treated at a Salt Lake Area Level One Trauma Center, where they were able to reverse the paralysis she sustained from the fall, police said.

On Thursday, she underwent her third surgery for a fractured pelvis.

A Help A Hero campaign has started to help raise money for Schut; click here to access the fundraiser.