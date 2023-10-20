Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cleveland detective injured while paragliding in Utah

Cleveland police
File Image
Cleveland police
Posted at 9:11 PM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 21:11:12-04

A detective with the Cleveland Police was injured in a paragliding accident on Tuesday.

While visiting Utah, Ashley Schut, who has been with the Cleveland Division of Police for five years, went paragliding at a well-known destination with her husband, police said.

While paragliding, another hang glider collided with her, causing both of them to fall, according to police.

Schut is currently being treated at a Salt Lake Area Level One Trauma Center, where they were able to reverse the paralysis she sustained from the fall, police said.

On Thursday, she underwent her third surgery for a fractured pelvis.

A Help A Hero campaign has started to help raise money for Schut; click here to access the fundraiser.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.