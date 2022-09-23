Cleveland Division of Fire needs help identifying two people they say lit stolen car on fire

CLEVELAND — Cleveland firefighters are looking for two people who allegedly set fire to a stolen Hyundai on Sept. 14.

It happened in the 3100 block of West 70th Street south of Camden Avenue,

Authorities say the car fire then spread to two nearby garages.

Anyone with information about identities of the two individuals is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Fire Investigation Unit at 216-664-6380 or CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463.

A $5,000 reward is available.

