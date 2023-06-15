Cleveland Division of Police looking for suspects involved in robbery at Broadway Pizza

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects involved in a robbery at a pizza shop, according to a Twitter post from the police.

The two men entered Broadway Pizza on Broadway Avenue on Thursday around midnight and beat, shot at and robbed patrons and employees, authorities said in the post.

On Thursday, June 15th, 2023 at 0001 hours, officers responded to Broadway Pizza for a report of a robbery in progress, 2 suspects entered the pizza shop and beat, shot at, and robbed workers and patrons of the shop. If you can identify these men, call Crimestoppers 216.25.CRIME pic.twitter.com/9cMUREeXNF — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) June 15, 2023

One suspect was seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt, and the other was wearing a grey Nike sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

