Cleveland drummer and fan legend John Adams inducted into Guardians Distinguished Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND — One of the most well-known Cleveland fans of all time is being formally recognized with an induction into the Guardians Distinguished Hall of Fame.

Anyone who has ever been to a Cleveland game at Progressive Field over the last five decades is probably familiar with the deep, rhythmic drumming that can be heard from the outfield and the man behind it — John Adams.

He will be inducted as "non uniformed personnel." Adams has been going to Cleveland games with his giant drum since Aug. 24, 1973. In the 50 years he's been supporting the club, Adams has attended more than 3,700 games.

Adams is only one of 12 people who have been honored by the team this way.

"As a legacy gift in tribute for John’s dedication in supporting the team for 50 seasons, the organization commissioned local sculptor David Deming to create a bronzed replica drum affixed to his actual Progressive Field bleacher bench. The John Adams drum bench has been installed on the top level of Heritage Park," the team said.

You can watch Adams reaction to the induction announcement in the player below:

Cleveland drummer inducted into Guardians Distinguished Hall of Fame

