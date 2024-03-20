Watch Now
Shooting in elementary school parking lot leaves 1 injured, school placed on lockdown

Posted at 7:40 PM, Mar 20, 2024
Bolton Elementary School was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a shooting occurred that left an 18-year-old man injured, according to Cleveland Police.

Just before 4 p.m., police responded to numerous calls about a shooting in the area of E. 100th Street and Quebec Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to the ankle, Cleveland Police said.

The shooting took place in the elementary school parking lot in the afternoon, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District said. The school went into code blue temporarily until police arrived on the scene and assessed the situation.

CMSD said no students were involved or harmed in the shooting. Police said there were no other injuries aside from the 18-year-old.

Cleveland Police said the person responsible for shooting the 18-year-old fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police Third District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5318.

