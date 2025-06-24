Cleveland EMS adding blood transfusions to its life-saving toolkit

CLEVELAND — Over the years, Cleveland EMS has continued to evolve, especially in terms of the tools used in life-or-death situations. These teams are often described as a mobile emergency room. Now, the team has added powerful new tools to their arsenal, and they say it’s already saving more lives.

For more than 30 years, Cleveland EMS Commissioner Orlando Wheeler has dedicated his life to emergency response.

“EMS is very important. Not only do we provide lifesaving interventions for the citizens and visitors here in the city, but we also provide community education,” said Wheeler.

What makes him proud is witnessing how much the field has evolved.

“Well, back when I started in 94 it has significantly changed with the amount of responsibility that we have,” said Wheeler.

Some of that change came just this year when medics began carrying blood to administer transfusions right in the field.

“Well, the first the launch date was June 4, we administered it two times within the first six hours of it being released. And since June 4, we've administered seven times with four success stories,” said Wheeler.

So, how does it work?

In the back of an EMS captain’s unit is a special cooler with two units of blood. When needed, the medics are trained to act fast.

“We give the one unit first, if they still meet the parameters, then we consider that they need more blood, then we'll go ahead and give them the second unit,” said Jon Wearstler, commander of operations.

They say the blood transfusions make a significant difference in saving lives in the field.

“For every minute whole bloods not administered in the field, it decreases survivability by 11%,” said Wheeler.

This year, EMS also began using ketamine to help calm patients in crisis.

“It decreases the chances of those individuals being injured, and, better yet, injuries to Police, Fire and Ems,” said Wheeler.

As Cleveland EMS continues to grow its capabilities in the field, it remains focused on one goal: Saving lives every single day.

“My long term hope is that moms get to hug their sons and that dads get to hug their daughters. Children get to reunite with their parents,” said Wearstler.

Right now, only one unit has that cooler. Their goal is to expand to every unit, but the work doesn’t stop there. Next up? Cleveland EMS will also be adding ventilators.