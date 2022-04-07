Cleveland Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo retiring in May

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Division of Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo is retiring after nearly 30 years of service with the department.

According to the department, the chief is will hang up his uniform some time in May.

Calvillo has performed multiple roles during his tenure as a firefighter over the years. He's served on the Cuyahoga County Regional Hazardous Material Team and Join Hazard Assessment Team. He's also been a paramedic since 1996 and is responsible for starting the department's first program to assign paramedics to fire engine pumper trucks.

As chief, Calvillo oversees more than 750 employees across 27 fire stations. He's also a member of the Hispanic Alliance Leadership Development Initiative.

Fire officials said there will be a media event for the chief's retirement on May 5 at the Cleveland Fire Museum.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.