Cleveland Fire Department Arson Unit investigates fires set in former high school

The Cleveland Fire Department Arson Unit is investigating an incident that took place at the former John F. Kennedy High School in Cleveland.

The fire department arrived at the former high school Sunday around 5 p.m. to find four small fires set inside the building, according to Lieutenant Michael Norman with the Cleveland Fire Department.

The fire department has requested that the Cleveland Metropolitan School District secure the building.

The damage to the building is estimated at $2,500, according to officials.

The building has been vacant since 2022 when the high school was moved to a newly built building on Miles Road in Cleveland.

