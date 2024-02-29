Cleveland Fire Department fights church fire Thursday evening

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Fire is battling a fire Thursday evening at a church building.
The church is located in the 1500 block of East 36th Street, and large plumes of smoke are rising from the fire.
Firefighters on the scene are using a ladder truck to fight the fire from above.
At this time, it is not clear if the church is open or closed.
News 5 has a crew on the scene, and this story will be updated as more information is learned.
