Cleveland Fire Department fights church fire Thursday evening

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Fire is battling a fire Thursday evening at a church building.

The church is located in the 1500 block of East 36th Street, and large plumes of smoke are rising from the fire.

Firefighters on the scene are using a ladder truck to fight the fire from above.

At this time, it is not clear if the church is open or closed.

News 5 has a crew on the scene, and this story will be updated as more information is learned.