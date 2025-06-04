Watch Now
Cleveland firefighter indicted on felonious assault charges

On Wednesday, a Cleveland firefighter who was arrested inside a firehouse in May was indicted on charges relating to two assaults, according to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

On May 14, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Cleveland Firefighter Carlos Jordan at Fire Station #40 in connection with a felonious assault that occurred in early May, Jamil Hairston with Cleveland's Department of Public Safety said.

Jordan was charged with felonious assault, a felony of the second degree, for an assault that occurred on or around May 1.

He was also charged with assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, for an assault that occurred in early February, according to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Jordan is currently on unpaid leave.

