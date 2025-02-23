2 fires break out at same house Sunday morning; 1 firefighter injured

A house in Cleveland's West Side caught fire twice Sunday morning and injured a firefighter, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

The fire broke out in the 4000 block of W. 140th Street around 4 a.m., Cleveland Fire said. There was then a secondary fire at the same house later.

Cleveland Fire said it is rare to see two fires at the same address.

One firefighter sustained injuries to his neck and back during the second fire and was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition, Cleveland Fire said. A woman was safely removed from the house.

Damages are estimated at $150,000, and the house has been deemed a total loss, Cleveland Fire said.